KADCCIMA woos trade groups, foreign investors for Kaduna State’s 2021 International Trade Fair

By Moses Kolo

Kaduna, Nov. 5, 2020 Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) says the chamber is presently wooing trade groups and investors ahead of the 2021 International Trade Fair in Kaduna.

Alhaji Suleiman Aliyu, the Acting President of KADCIMA made this known in an interview with newsmen on Thursday in Kaduna.

He said arrangements, including contacting trade groups and foreign partners on the need to fully participate at the 42nd edition of the international annual event in Kaduna were ongoing.

“Arrangements are ongoing as we are presently visiting, particularly our foreign partners.

“To be candid, responses so far have been relatively low but we are still hopeful because things are improving and we believe we will still get positive response,’’ he affirmed.

The acting president said that the chamber alongside other partners including agricultural, commerce, industrial trade groups and other standing committees would ensure activities such as exhibitions were held quarterly beginning from next year.

“Beyond the usual annual trade fair, we have other arrangements with various trade groups and committees that will wake up to their responsibilities and begin to stage other activities at least quarterly even after the trade fair,” he said.

Aliyu said that although insecurity challenge coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic posed a setback ahead of the fair, he was however optimistic that the event would still be a success.

“Already, work such as weed control and clearing of the stalls had begun and hopefully before next weekend there would be visible signs preparatory to the trade fair,” he said.

