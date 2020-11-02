Seplat reports revenue dip N136bn in Q3 2020 Results

Lagos and London, 30 October 2020: Nigerian leading independent energy company Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, announces its unaudited results for the nine months ended 30 September 2020.

Operational highlights

Working-interest production within guidance at 50,653 boepd, despite market volatility

Liquids production of 33,327 bopd, gas production of 100 MMscfd

Eland OML40/Ubima assets produced 9,151 bopd, 27.5% of Group oil volumes, integration progressing well

TFP reconciliation losses reduced to 8.6%

Amukpe-Escravos Pipeline now expected operational in H2 2021

The low unit cost of production at US$8.73/boe, with cost-cutting initiatives ongoing, particularly at OML40/Ubima

ANOH project remains on track for Q4 2021 first gas, completion of financing imminent

Financial highlights

Strong cash balance of US$213 million after US$100 million RCF repayment, US$29 million 2019 final dividend, and US$109 million capex

Net debt steady at US$480 million with most maturities after 2021

Revenue US$388 million due to lower oil prices

IAS 36 COVID-19 impact assessment and IFRS 9 non-cash impairment provision of US$180 million.

Provision reverses an operating profit of US$100 million to operating loss of US$79 million

NPDC receivables further reduced to US$152 million

Interim dividend declared

Interim dividend of US$0.05 per share (2019: US$0.05) in line with Seplat’s normal dividend distribution timetable

Outlook for 2020

Full-year production guidance narrowed to 48-52 kboepd, subject to market conditions

Oil hedging: 1.5MMbbl at US$30/bbl and 0.5MMbbl at US$35/bbl in Q4 2020

Full-year capex expected to be around US$120 million (US$109 million already invested)

Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Seplat’s third-quarter performance has again demonstrated the resilience of our business in challenging times and in addition to voluntarily reducing our debt leverage by US$100 million, we are maintaining our commitment to shareholders by declaring an interim dividend of US$0.05 per share, as we have in previous years. The business continues to operate effectively despite the restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent unrest in Nigeria.

After the tragic incident on OML40 in July, we have in consultation with our government partner NPDC and the regulatory authorities in Nigeria, conducted three separate and comprehensive investigations that have led to the implementation of new and strengthened safety procedures at the joint venture. Our thoughts and prayers remain with the affected

families and friends.

We continue to hedge our oil business against further price volatility and are pursuing further cost-cutting initiatives to ensure that we will remain profitable even at lower prices experienced earlier in the year.

We have strengthened our oversight with the appointment of two independent directors, Arunma Oteh and Xavier Rolet, who bring considerable local and international business and governance expertise to the Board.

I have taken over the leadership of Seplat at a challenging time for our industry, but am confident that our actions to increase operational efficiencies, further reduce costs and continue our expansion into midstream gas processing to reduce carbon emissions by displacing inefficient and expensive diesel-generated electricity, will ensure that Seplat remains at the forefront of Nigeria’s exciting energy transition and provide sustainable energy for a young and rapidly growing population.”

Outlook for 2020

Following our performance over the first nine months of the year we are narrowing guidance to 48,000-52,000 boepd for the full year.

We continue to hedge against oil price volatility and expect a higher proportion of revenues to come from long-term gas contracts at stable prices.

We also continue to focus on cost savings to maintain profitability at the lower oil prices we have realised so far this year.

We have significant cash resources available and will continue to manage our finances prudently in 2020, expecting now to invest US$120 million of capital expenditure across the full year (of which US$109 million has already been invested).

We remain confident that our cost-cutting initiatives and prudent management of cash will enable further reductions in debt, whilst supporting dividend payments and investment for growth.

The timely completion of the ANOH project in late 2021 remains a major priority and we expect that the debt financing will achieve financial close in the coming weeks.

