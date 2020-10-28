Sokoto Psychiatric Hospital to construct emergency clinic

By Habibu Harisu

Kware (Sokoto State), Oct. 27, 2020 The Federal Neuro Psychiatric Hospital Kware in Sokoto State, on Tuesday conducted an open bidding process for contracts in line with the national procurement law.

A total of 35 companies submitted bids for the provision of street lights and construction of an accident and emergency clinic in the hospital.

The Medical Director, Dr Shehu Sale, said that the capital projects were approved for the hospital by the Federal Government.

Sale said the public bid opening was in compliance to due process procedures, to ensure transparency in the award of contracts.

The medical director said the process would also avail the companies the opportunity to compare the status of their applications and that of others.

He assured that the hospital would comply with all government procurement standards before awarding the contract.

In his comment, the hospital’s Chief Procurement Officer, Mr Naziru Bashir, said the hospital would not compromise standard in the selection of the contractors.

Bashir, who led the process witnessed by representatives of the companies, said 17 firms bidded for street lights while 18 bidded for the construction of the clinic.

“It is, however, important to bring to the notice of the bidders that the lowest quotation does not mean an automatic qualification of winning the contract, rather it can be considered as winning the first step of crossing the hurdles.

“This is because immediately after the bid opening, the bid documents will be subjected to series of scrutiny by a team of professionals for the purpose of evaluating the bids to ensure that other essential criteria are fully met,” he explained.

He said the technical bid would be followed by financial bid, before final selection of the contractors.

A member of the hospital’s board, Alhaji Abubakar Kigo, commended the hospital management for conducting a transparent exercise.

Speaking on behalf of the companies, Mr Shehu Yusuf from ODELIC Nigeria Limited, expressed satisfaction with the bid process.

Naija247news reports that the exercise was monitored by representatives of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), an NGO, Salvage Africa, and others.

