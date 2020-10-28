Sanwo-Olu orders full reopening of Lagos markets

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the full resumption of both food markets and non-food markets across the state.

In a statement sent to Naija247news this, the state commissioner for local government and community affairs, Wale Ahmed, said: "Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times.

Before now, both food and non-food markets open three times a week, but the governor has ordered full reopening.

Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that Lagosians could recover fast.

Dr Ahmed pointed out that Sanwo-Olu also advised the continued observance of all safety protocols.

He noted that traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.

