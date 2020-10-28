Protest: Gov. Oyetola says no extension of amnesty for adamant looters

By Victor Adeoti

Osogbo, Oct. 27, 2020 Gov. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun, on Tuesday, said there will not be an extension of the “period of grace” (Wednesday) for suspected hoodlums to return the looted goods, allegedly looted from public and private properties under the guise of EndSARS protest in the state.

Oyetola warned the hoodlums to return the loots before the expiration of the amnesty on Wednesday, saying that those who refuse to comply will be arrested and prosecuted.

The governor stated this while addressing newsmen during the inspection of some of the recovered loots deposited at the parking lot of the Government House in Osogbo.

Newsmen reports that the warehouses, where COVID-19 palliatives were stored as well as private stores, were recently looted in the state.

NAN also reports that the National Grain Silos in Ilesa town was not spared, as hoodlums looted all the food items kept in the facility.

On Oct. 25, the governor gave the hoodlums 72 hours within which to return the stolen items or face the wrath of the law.

Oyetola said that those who refuse to honour the ultimatum will be tracked and brought to justice, while those who embrace it will be forgiven.

The governor, however, said there will be no mercy for those who refuse to return the looted items after the expiration of the 72-hour amnesty period.

He said that the law enforcement agencies will begin door-to-door search for the looted items as from Thursday.

“I am happy that some of the looters decided to heed the call within the amnesty time to voluntarily return the loots and items that had been stolen.

“As you are all aware, I gave those who participated in the looting 72 hours to return all they have stolen, and this is about 48 hours after the declaration, so, they still have 24 hours more to return all they have looted.

“For us, this voluntary return of the of loots is a welcomed development.

“The intention is to assist the various owners of these items to have the opportunity of getting their property and belongings back.

“We believe strongly that it is going to be a big setback for them to have all these property lost,” the governor said.

Earlier, the Field Commander of Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, expressed displeasure at the wanton destruction and looting of properties by the hoodlums.

Shittu, who led the volunteers of the Corps to retrieve some of the looted items across the State, condemned the act, describing it as broad daylight robbery.

Stolen items, worth millions of naira, have so far been recovered by operatives of Amotekun, the Joint Task Force and officers and men of the Nigeria Police in Osogbo and some other towns in the State. (NAN)

