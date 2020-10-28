NiMet predicts sunny, hazy weather conditions Wednesday to Friday

By Gabriel Agbeja

Abuja, Oct. 27, 2020 The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and haziness from Wednesday to Friday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Tuesday in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the northern region throughout the forecast period except Taraba where thundery activity was anticipated on Wednesday.

“ North central region is expected to be in partly cloudy condition with spells of sunshine in the morning hours with chances of a few thundery activities over parts of Kogi and Benue during afternoon.

“Partly cloudy to cloudy condition should prevail over the inland and parts of the coastal cities except for Calabar, Rivers, Eket, Bayelsa and Delta where isolated thunderstorms are likely in the morning hours.

“ Later in the day, isolated thunderstorms are expected over parts of Ado Ekiti, Enugu, Abia, Rivers, Cross-River, Oshogbo, Obudu, Ijebu Ode and Edo,” it said.

According to the agency, the northern states should be in sunny and hazy condition throughout the forecast period, leaving Taraba with slim chances of isolated thunderstorm on Thursday.

It forecast North central region to be in partly cloudy condition in the morning hours.

“Later in the afternoon and evening hours, cloudiness with intervals of sunshine is expected over the region. “Cloudiness is anticipated over most parts of the inland and coastal cities in the morning hours with prospects of thunderstorms over Calabar and Eket.

“ Afternoon and evening periods hold better prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Obudu, Ondo, Cross-River, Enugu, Oyo, Baselsa, Ogun, Umuhai, Edo and Delta state,” it said.

The agency envisaged sunny and hazy condition over the northern region throughout the forecast period on Saturday.

According to it, partly cloudy with intervals of sunshine is expected over the North central region throughout the forecast period except Niger, Kwara, Abuja where thundery activities are likely.

“Cloudy condition is anticipated over inland and coastal cities in the morning with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Owerri, Cross-River, Ondo, Enugu, Edo, Rivers and Yenegoa during the afternoon and evening period,” it said.

