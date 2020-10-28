Eid-El-Maulud: APC urges Nigerians to pray for nation’s peace, progress, unity

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Oct. 28, 2020 The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to support ongoing Federal Government reforms and pray for peace, progress and unity of the country.

The party made the call in a statement issued by Mr Yekini Nabena, its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The statement was to celebrate with Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud which commemorates the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad.

“As exposed in the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, Islam is centred on belief in Allah, devotion and service to humanity.

“We call on Nigerians to use the occasion of Eid-El-Maulud to pray for peace, progress and unity of the nation.

‘We urge Nigerians to be influenced by the great virtues that the Holy Prophet epitomised by imbibing the true meaning of piety, sacrifice, patience and fellowship,” he said.

He noted that many parts of the country were presently ravaged by the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and the unfortunate arson attacks and looting which marred the agitations.

Nabena added that while we seek justice for alleged police brutality we should engage in peaceful agitations and engagements on all sides.

He further called on citizens and all stakeholders to take advantage of the Judicial Panels of Inquiry and Restitution being established in states.

He advised that in our public and private spaces, particularly the social media, we must collectively resist individuals and interests that sow seeds of discord among us.

According to the APC spokesman, the aim of such persons is to incite violence and divide us along religious, ethnic and other perceived lines.

He added that their intentions were unpatriotic and self-serving.

“From social inclusion, deregulation, anti-corruption, electoral reforms and now police reforms, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has not shied away from systemic and institutional reforms when necessary.

“We urge Nigerians to support these progressive reforms.

“As we progressively reform, rebuild and reposition the country, the APC calls on everyone to be circumspect, humane and mature in our utterances and actions.

“We renew our call for an end to the looting and arson attacks,” Nabena said.

