Respect your social agreements with citizens, political stakeholders advise govt.

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, Oct. 26, 2020 A political analyst, Mr Dirisu Yakubu, and top politician, Dr Yunusa Tanko, have advised government at all levels and politicians to respect their social agreements with the people.

Yakubu, in an interview with the News Agency in Abuja on Monday, also advised governors yet to distribute COVID-19 palliatives to begin to do so immediately.

He said that the advice was key in addressing the ongoing protests and hoodlums’ attacks on property, including warehouses, and looting items in different parts of the county.

“The politicians should now begin to be more responsible to the people.

“If you come to say that 350 motorcycles were carted away from your house, people are asking, of what use are these motorcycles in your house?

“If people come to your house and find 200 bags of rice and you say you are keeping them with the hope of sharing in December, what guarantee is there that the people you are keeping them for will be alive by December when we do not own our lives?

“So, I think politicians need to respect the social contract they signed on behalf the people and be more responsive,” Yakubu said.

The political analyst, who believed that social media played a key role in the ongoing #EndSARS protests and the escalation of violence that followed, said there was need to restore peace to the country.

He said that although the #EndSARS protests came into limelight after the family of the late Isaq Jimoh cried out against police brutality that led to the death of their son, the social media were used by some Nigerian celebrities to start the protests

“When these celebrities began to tweet about EndSARS, a lot of people came on board to give loyalty.

“You know most people only see these celebrities on television, for them to now be on the streets, a lot of people saw it as opportunity to have a glimpse of them.

“They did not just start the protest with the youths and abandon them. They were in the sun with them, so it began to gain traction.”

Yakubu also believed that the social media and fake news contributed to the escalation of violence and looting witnessed in different parts of Nigerians during the protest.

He expressed worry that even some conventional mass media fell for the fake news on the protests and the attacks.

“The Lekki shooting, for instance, we have not been able to ascertain the figure of casualties.

“The DJ Swish who stated that 78 people were dead later said that he counted 15 dead bodies.

“There were also claims that bodies of the victims were carted away by the military. Where are the families of the victims

“These are some of the things that social media did wrong that we are finding difficult to control.”

Yakubu, however, advised government to begin to take care of the masses especially the youth through job creation to address unemployment and the tension in the land.

He also advised government to ensure overhaul or reform of the police and as well review the service chiefs in meeting the demands of the people.

On his part, the former National Chairman of the deregistered National Conscience Party (NCP), Dr Yunusa Tanko, also believed that the social media stood as the nucleus of the protests.

Tanko said that the social media also served as a key tool for the protesters in communicating meeting points, among others.

The political leader advised the protesting youth to give government a time frame after which if their needs were not met they could converge to press home their demands.

“Now that the youth have found their voice, they should use it as an opportunity to do more productive things and allow government to meet their demands.

“If their needs are not meet within the time frame they can re-engage the government,” he added.

Like this: Like Loading...