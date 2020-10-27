Nigerian Breweries Plc Series 9, 10 and 11 Commercial Paper Now Open

We are pleased to inform you that the Nigerian Breweries PLC Issue of up to NGN20 Billion Series 9, 10 and 11 Commercial Papers (“Nigerian Breweries”) from the company’s NGN100 billion commercial paper programme is now open and scheduled to close on Friday, 30 October 2020 with funding date the next business day Monday 2 November 2020.

Nigerian Breweries is the pioneer and largest Brewing Company in Nigeria with twenty six (26) distinct brands and is geared towards sustaining its leadership position through a strong distribution strategy for its brand. The Company was incorporated in 1946 and began the production of its STAR Lager beer product in June 1946. The nature of its business include Brewing and Marketing of Lager Beer, Stout as well as Non-Alcoholic beverages.

The Company’s strategy remains focused on two major areas. The first is to accelerate its premium growth led by the Heineken and Tiger brands and the second is to protect the core businesses like the lager brands and stout, while driving malt profitability.

Please see below a summary of the indicative terms of the offer.

Issuer: Nigerian Breweries PLC Series: Series 9 Series 10 Series 11 Tenor: 120 days 183 days 240 days Target Size: Up to NGN20 billion Discount Rate: 2.77% 2.96% 3.13% Implied Yield: 2.80% 3.00% 3.20% Offer Open Date: Monday, 26 October 2020 Offer Close Date: Friday, 30 October 2020 Settlement Date: Monday, 2 November Issue Date Monday, 2 November 2020 Maturity Date: Tuesday, 2 March 2021 Tuesday, 4 May 2021 Wednesday, 30 June 2021 Issuer Rating: Aa- (Agusto); A1+ (GCR)

The under-listed documents are forwarded herewith:

We look forward to your participation in the Nigerian Breweries Plc series 9, 10 and 11 Commercial Paper

For further information; kindly send a request via info@arthursteven.com

Like this: Like Loading...