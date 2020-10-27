EndSARS protests: Abia monarchs sue for peace among nation’s youths

By Leonard Okachie

Umuahia, Oct. 26, 2020 A cross-section of traditional rulers in Abia has sued for peace among the nation’s youths amidst the EndSARS protests that rocked parts of the country.

The monarchs made the call in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on the sideline of a town hall meeting organised by the Federal Government in conjunction with the Abia Government for Abia stakeholders on Monday in Umuahia.

They decried the hijacking of the peaceful protest by suspected hoodlums, who had resorted to the destruction of public and private property, arson and looting in major cities of the country.

The Leader of the Hausa Community in the state, Sarki Yaro Danladi, urged the youths, especially those in Abia, to toe the part of peace.

“Our youths should know that we are one. We all belong to this country, irrespective of tribe and religion.

“As we northers live here in Igboland that is how the Igbo people live in the north too.

“Go to the north, what the Igbo have there, we don’t have a quarter of it here in the east.

“We are Muslim faithful. Anything we do, we give thanks to Almighty Allah. We pray to Him and make sure that things go well.

“We pray for peace in Nigeria. We have been enjoying peace in Abia before the EndSARS protests started.”

Also, Eze Uwadiegwu Ogbonna, Chairman, Traditional Rulers Advisory Council, Isuikwuato Local Government Area, said that the country needed peace at this trying time.

Ogbonna described the town hall meeting as a welcome development, saying that it would help to proffer lasting solution to the protest by the nation’s youths.

He said: “We need peace in Nigeria. The protest against police brutality was in order.

“Unfortunately it went out of hand when criminals took over the peaceful protest.

“For us in the South-East, we need to be very sensitive to what is happening in Nigeria so that we do not lose the little we have.

“So I’m appealing to our youths to take it easy. Our police need a new orientation so that Nigeria can move forward.”

Eze Anthony Wabara, the Traditional Ruler of Ohambelem Autonomous Community and Chairman, Traditional Rulers Council, Ukwa East LGA, said that such meetings were necessary to foster greater understanding between the leaders and following.

He opined that the interaction would help to identify critical issues that might create problems in the community.

“If we were having this type of interaction with youths for a long time, creating good environment and opportunities for them, we wouldn’t have had this problem,” Wabara said.

According to him, good governance takes care of everything.

Like this: Like Loading...