Ilorin NBA decries looting, vandalism of infrastructure, business premises

By AbdulFatai Beki

Ilorin, Oct. 26, 2029 The Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) has decried the looting and wanton destruction of infrastructure in both public and private business premises in some parts of llorin metropolis by hoodlums.

The llorin branch Chairman of NBA, Mr AbdulGaniyu Bello, said in a statement in llorin on Monday, that the attacks on Cargo shed at the llorin International Airport and the Nigeria Customs office in the town was uncalled for.

Bello also described the destruction of a shopping mall and looting of relief materials meant for rainstorm victims by hoodlums as barbaric, retrogressive and unacceptable.

“We view such uncivilised attack as an attack on all lawful citizens of the state.

“This will not allow democracy and good governance to thrive; hence, we condemn it in totality,” the NBA chairman said.

Bello said that the association was greatly shocked by the wanton destruction of property recorded under the guise of protest to end SARS brutality.

He, however, lauded the foresight of the state government for setting up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry on #EndSARS protest in the state headed by Retired Justice Tunde Garba.

Bello also commended the state government for taking a proactive measures that guarded against further looting and destruction of property in the state capital.

He called on parents and guardians to call their wards to order and advised them to remain peaceful and shun destructive tendencies capable of retarding the economic growth and development of the nation.

