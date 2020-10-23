NGO trains, empowers 20 female journalists on fish farming

By Hassana Yakubu/ Stella Kabruk

Kaduna, Oct.22,2020(NAN) An NGO, the TEKU International and Agro Alliance Limited, says there is need for women journalists to have other legitimate sources of income apart from their salaries to boost their economic empowerment.

Malam Musa Dauda, Assistant Director of the NGO, spoke at a training on fish farming for 20 female journalists of the NUJ, Kaduna Correspondent Chapel, Kaduna, on Thursday.

The training, which was organised by TEKU International and Agro Alliance Ltd., was aimed at improving the livelihood and standard of living of women in the profession and generally.

Dauda said: “If a woman is empowered, you have empowered the entire society.

“ We came up with this training in order to help women journalists to be self reliant and also employ others; that way ,we will reduce the high level of unemployment among youths,’’ he said.

According to Dauda, fish farming is a very good business which can be started with a little amount of money.

“You can to start up the business with N10,000 or N20,000 and get more profit when you concentrate well.

“It is very easy to do the business in an area with enough source of clean water either from the well, stream or boreholes because fishes can only survive in these waters,’’ he said.

According to him, fishes can also be reared in a bucket, trampoline, or even by digging ground for them.

“The size of the ground should not be more than five feet long.

“The quality of water determines the quality of the fish growth.’’

He advised women to engage themselves in the business because it is not time consuming and not capital Intensive.

In her remarks, Asmau Haliru , the chairperson of the NUJ Kaduna Correspondent Chapel , thanked the NGO for organising the training.

Haliru assured that participants would put what they had learnt during the training into practice.

She advised the participants to take the training serious and also extend it to the grassroots for more awareness and empowerment

