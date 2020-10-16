Mighty Jets FC appoints Katyen chairman

By Polycarp Auta

Jos, Oct. 16, 2020 Ismaila Mabo, President of Nigeria National League (NNL) clubside Mighty Jets Football Club of Jos, has approved the appointment of Ado Katyen as the club’s new Chairman.

Mbum Ferdinand, the club’s Media Officer, in a statement on Friday in Jos said Katyen was replacing Alexander Wukari.

“He will run the affairs of the club for the next four years,” he said.

Ferdinand said Mabo, while thanking Wukari for his diligence to duty and raising the club’s standard during his tenure, wished him well in his future endeavours.

He disclosed that Katyen would formally assume duty on Oct. 26.

