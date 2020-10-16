Lagos community breaks age-long jinx, gets new monarch

By Adepote Arowojobe

Ikorodu(Lagos State), Oct.15, 2020 The possible age-long jinx against the installation a traditional ruler for Isiu community in Ikorodu, Lagos State, ended on Thursday with the coronation of Oba Olukayode Raji as the new Eweye of Isiu Land.

Naija247news reports that the ceremony, marked with pomp and pageantry, climaxed with presentation of insignia of office to the new monarch by Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area Chairman, Adeola Banjo.

The LCDA chairman congratulated the new monarch for being resolute on ascending the throne of his forefathers after persevering for 24 years.

Banjo urged members of the community to cooperate with the monarch to ensure development and peaceful coexistence in Isiu.

“Let me start by congratulating the man of the moment, Oba Olukayode Raji, the Eweye of Isiu, Olugbade II of Isiu land.

“We are all gathered here today to celebrate your tenacity, sense of purpose and above all your love for Isiu,” he said.

The LCDA boss commended the monarch for breaking the age-long jinx of Isiwu kingdom without a king and thanked the Lagos State Government for making it reality.

” I want to seize this medium to congratulate and thank the hardworking Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, for listening to the yearnings of our people,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Lagos State House of Assembly, Sanai Agunbiade, in his remark, said that traditional institutions were indispensable components of Yoruba society.

Agunbiade urged the monarch to continue keeping the peace and uniting members of the royal families after ascending the throne.

The Ayangburen of Ikorodu, Oba Kabiru Shotobi, called on sons and daughters of Isiu to support the monarch in his efforts at ensuring peace and progress in the community.

Oba Olukayode Raji, the Eweye of Isiu, Olugbade II of Isiu land, Ikorodu, Lagos State on Thursday

Coronation of Oba Olukayode Raji, the Eweye of Isiu, Olugbade II of Isiu land, Ikorodu, Lagos State on Thursday

Responding, the new monarch thanked everyone who had contributed to his ascension to the throne and promised to bring peace and development to the community during his reign.

“For over 24 years I have been battling to ensure that we have another monarch in Isiu, but today it has come to pass.

“I appreciate our amiable governor and all the monarchs for making today a memorable day and call on my people to support me in taking Isiu to a greater height,” Oba Raji said.

NAN reports that the ceremony was attended by political leaders and traditional rulers in Ikorodu Division, amidst tight security.

Like this: Like Loading...