Kaduna: KASTLEA arrests 872 tricycles for violating COVID-19 restrictions

By Mohammed Tijjani

Kaduna, Oct. 16, 2020, The Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Authority (KASTLEA) says no fewer than 872 tricycles were arrested during the COVID-19 restrictions of movement across the state.

KASTLEA’s Head, Public Affairs, Corps Marshal Assistant (CMA) Joy Zemo, made the disclosure to newsmen on Friday in Kaduna.

Zemo noted that out of 872 tricycles, 808 had been released.

She stated that the vehicles were impounded during the COVID-19 lockdown, adding that 64 of the tricycles were still in the agency’s custody.

“The specified fines they were told to pay as of then were N20, 000 for tricycles, while cars were to pay N30, 000 and N10, 000 for motorcycles respectively,” Zemo said.

She noted that the 872 vehicles that were impounded during the COVID-19 lockdown were only tricycles.

According to her, the requirements for the release of the tricycles include the renewal of the expired particulars and the painting of the vehicle in the appropriate colour.

Zemo said that apart from the fines, the tricycle operators were asked to pay additional undisclosed amount as fines, for using expired particulars and for not using the appropriate colour, before their vehicles were released.

The official advised motorists to comply with traffic rules and regulations, adding that anyone found violating such rules would not be spared.

