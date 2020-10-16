I remain bona fide member of APC – Ondo female lawmaker

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Okitipupa (Ondo State), Oct. 16, 2020 Mrs Favour Semilore-Tomomewo, the lawmaker representing Ilaje Constituency II in the Ondo State House of Assembly, has denied her purported expulsion from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday and made available to newsmen in Okitipupa.

Naija247news reports that Semilore-Tomomewo, the only female lawmaker in the Assembly, had reportedly been expelled from the APC through a letter dated Oct. 13.

The letter was jointly signed by Olamigoke Ajimuda and Taid Omosule, Chairman and Secretary respectively for APC, Ilaje Constituency II.

Naija247news also reports that the party had alleged the lawmaker of involving in anti-party activities by funding, working and canvassing publicly for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) before and during the just-concluded governorship election in the state.

However, the lawmaker, in the statement, described the letter purported announcing her suspension as fake, adding that she was not privy to it.

Semilore-Tomomewo said that she remained a bona fide member of the party in her constituency in Ilaje Local Government area.

The lawmaker urged her supporters and the constituents to disregard such claims, affirming that the letter was concocted by people who were being used as tools of destruction.

“I have been restrained not to react to some gullible-minded persons who have been brainwashed and are being used as tools of destruction to concoct the letter of my purported expulsion.

“I make bold to tell all and sundry that I remain a bona fide member of the APC, since the purported expulsion letter has neither been transmitted to me nor received by me,” she said.

The lawmaker appealed to the residents of Ilaje council area and the state in general to disregard the rumour, stressing that it was just a threat that deserveed no attention

