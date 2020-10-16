Gov Lalong lauds UN for peace efforts in North East

By Martha Agas

Jos, Oct .15, 2020 Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has praised the United Nations for working towards peace in Nigeria, especially in the North East, saying the intervention and support of the organisation in terms of security are laudable.

He said Plateau had many security challenges but is currently enjoying relative peace, while calling on individuals and other stakeholders to consolidate on the existing peace in the state to shore up development.

“It is on record that as part of our efforts to ensure peace in Plateau, we were recorded as the only state that set up a Peace Building Agency.

“Through the agency, we learned how to resolve our conflicts, leaving the issues of conflicts and resolution to be achieved by members of the community themselves.

“That way the state gained a lot because if you use the state machinery, it may not last , when you allow people to do it, it lasts, they find ways of doing things together that is why we have quite relative peace in Plateau which would lead to development,” he said.

He said the state is planning to host an economic summit but this was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying a later date will be set. During this meeting, contributions from the UN coordinator will add value to the event.

“We are hoping to do it early next year,”he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Mr Edward Kallon, said the visit was to liaise with Lalong, as the chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum, to address security challenges in the North East.

He said his mission is also to champion development and discuss how to situate Plateau within the myriad of needs for the desired attention.

He said his interaction with the governor and his officials will help in seeking how best to advocate for the development of the state at the international level and to support its aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...