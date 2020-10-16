Fish out attackers of #EndSARS protesters, PDP tells Sanwo-Olu

By Yemi Adeleye

Lagos, Oct. 15, 2020 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chapter, has charged Gov. Babajde Sanwo-Olu to fish out all the attackers of the #ENDSARS protesters in the state.

The Lagos PDP, in a statement on Thursday by its Spokesman, Taofik Gani, urged Sanwo-Olu to ensure no such attack occurs anymore.

” The governor should come out as a sincere chief security officer of the state to prove that he really guards the security of lives and property in the state,” the PDP said.

According to him, such task is to ensure the security of all peaceful protesters in the state.

He urged Sanwo-Olu to truly show that he was passionate about the welfare, wellbeing and tranquility of the state.

Naija247news recalled that hoodlums on Wednesday attacked protesters on a peaceful protest at the Lagos end of Ibadan expressway.

The hoodlums launched the attack which turned violent and left several of the protesters scampering for safety.

