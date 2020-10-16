Bauchi declares Friday work-free day ahead of council polls

By Ayinde Olaide

Bauchi, Oct. 15, 2020 Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared Friday, October 16, a work-free day ahead of the local governments election slated for Saturday.

This is contained in a statement, made available to newsmen in Bauchi by Mr Mukhtar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the state governor on media.

According to the statement, the gesture is to allow all citizens to exercise their civic rights in the local government elections on Saturday. There will elections in all the 20 Local Governments in the State.

