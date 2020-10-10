Vote for us, we ‘ll protect your interests, APC urges traders

By Bolaji Buhari

Lagos, Oct. 9, 2020 The APC in Lagos State on Friday urged traders in Lagos East Senatorial District to vote for its candidate in the Oct. 31 bye-election for more democratic dividends.

Chief Kaoli Olusanya, the APC Vice-Chairman in the district, made the plea at a meeting with traders at the popular Owode-Onirin Market.

Naija247news reports that the traders, who deal in planks, iron rods and drivers of articulated vehicles, were at the meeting.

Olusanya said at the meeting held at Somolu area of Lagos that the party recognised the great roles played by traders in the economic development of the state.

He said the APC- led state government would continue to provide the enabling environment in the markets for commerce and busines activities to thrive.

“We are urging you, traders in the Senatorial District, to come out en masse and vote for us on Oct. 31.

“The APC-led government is doing so much to create enabling environment in the markets to enable you trade to profit.

“We will do more. We need your supports on Oct. 31. Come out en masse to vote for Mr Tokunbo Abiru for Senate and Obafemi Saheed for Kosofe II State Constituency,” Olusanya said.

He said that Owode-Onirin Market was a major market in the senatorial district with a large number of traders and buyers.

Olusanya also urged the traders to pick their voter cards and use their voting strength for the overwhelming victory of APC on Oct. 31.

He said the APC-led government in the state was aware of their challenges and would respond to them one after the other.

Olusanya said Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu was committed to fixing the infrastructure challenges in the state.

According to him, the governor had embarked on some road projects in the district to ease movement of people and goods.

He described Abiru, a former Managing Director of Polaris Bank, as a competent candidate, promising that he would deliver, if elected.

Earlier, Mr Tajudeen Yahaya, a member of Iron Dealers Association of Lagos, Owode-Onirin chapter, commended the state government for their supports to traders at the market.

Yahaya, however, urged the state government to address some of the challenges being faced by traders.

He listed such challenges to include multiple taxation and harassment by council officials, saying that such were affecting their businesses.

Yahaya pledged the traders’ support for the APC candidates in the bye-election.

