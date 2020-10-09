Teni, Pheelz, others collaborate with Darey Art Alade on new EP ‘Way Home’

By Diana Omueza 08071461676

Abuja, Oct. 9, 2020 Afropop star, Teni Apata and award-winning producer, Philip Kayode aka Pheelz, have collaborated with singer, Darey Art Alade, on his new Extended Play (EP), ‘Way Home’.

Darey, a multi-platinum selling artiste, songwriter and entertainer, premiered the new body of work on Thursday night at a virtual listening party.

The EP, which is his first large body of work in five years, also featured Patoranking in Hit song, ‘Jojo’.

Speaking on the EP, which is now available for download across platforms, Darey said it was named ‘Way Home’ to signify the importance of home, adding that the project was personal for him.

He said, “The ‘Way Home’ EP is everything. It’s soundtracks hope, upliftment and introspection offers a spark of happy energy.

“It represents everything in the human circle and importantly, reinforces that Africa is home and the centre of humanity.

“Current happenings may make it hard for many to believe, but soon, beauty will take the fore and darkness will be gone.

“I hope that through this work of art, you’ll experience a piece of home and find hope to continue to fight for our home,” Darey said on his instagram page @Dareynow on Friday.

The ‘Pray for Me’ crooner has been dropping new music projects back- to-back since August when he broke his five-year hiatus with the hot single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.

Leading the EP is a tune with Patoranking titled ‘Jojo’ which is available to stream on all online platforms.

Announcing the project in an endearing message to fans via his social media, Darey said, “After a lot of sweat and sleepless nights in the kitchen, my brand new EP, ‘Way Home’ is finally ready.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in August, the singer released a Pheelz-produced single, ‘Jah Guide Me’.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the song, he said, “Just like many of you, 2020 has so far, brought a handful of uncertainties my way.

“But the fact is that God isn’t surprised. So I guess it’s up to all of us to submit and be led,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Darey last released two singles ‘Asiko Laiye’ (Remix) ft Olamide and ‘Pray For Me’ ft Soweto Gospel Choir in 2015. Both tracks were instant hits.

Darey released his fifth studio album titled `Naked’ in October 2015.

The 13-track album comprised afrobeat, soul, and R&B collaborations with Asa, Olamide, and the multiple Grammy award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir.

The ‘Not the Girl’ singer is also a coach on singing competition, ‘The Voice Nigeria’.

The seasoned vocalist will officially join other music stars like Waje, Yemi Alade and Falz on the panel.

He also runs ‘Livespot’, a Lagos-based integrated Communications firm with offices in Abuja, along with his wife, Deola.

