Pharmaceutical company introduces single pack size antibiotic

By Augusta Uchediunor

Lagos, Oct. 8, 2020 Antibiotic manufacturers, ST. Racheal’s Pharmaceutical Nigeria Ltd., has introduced Ampicillin/Cloxacillin 500mg Capsules 2×10,

the first single pack size antibiotic into the Nigerian medicine market.

The ST RACHEAL’S Ampicillin/Cloxacillin 500mg Capsules 2×10 is ST.RACHEAL’S new brand of antibiotic produced by Medreich Limited.

The antibiotic was presented at an event to mark the second anniversary of the antibiotic manufacturers, ST.RACHEAL’S Pharmaceutical, in Lagos

on Thursday.

The Chairman/CEO of ST. RACHEAL’S Pharmaceutical, Mr Akinjide Adeosun, said: “the Ampicillin/Cloxacillin 500mg Capsules 2×10, the first

single pack size in Nigeria, is ST.RACHEAL’S new brand of antibiotic.

“It is produced by Medreich Limited. Our manufacturer produces for many multinational organisations throughout the world at affordable price.

“The brand promises to give health professionals peace of mind in their daily practice.”

On the company’s two years of existence, he said: “two years ago, we commenced a 20-year journey into living our purpose on the continent of Africa, starting from Nigeria.

“This journey will see us launch into many markets on the continent, expand our offering from our core base of Antibiotics into brands that will supplement life and brands that will prevent diseases.

“These are our tri-growth strategies. Everything is planned with eyes on our Vision – To eradicate diseases in Africa.

“As we scale, we will build local manufacturing factories, we will list on the local and international stock exchanges.

“Talent development and execution of robust succession planning is central to actualising our Big Hairy and Audacious Goal (BHAG) – To be the No 2 Pharmaceutical company in Africa by 2035.”

Adeosun thanked all who contributed to the success of the company since it commenced business in 2018.

Also, there was the presentation of the ST.RACHEAL’S Pharma’s 2020 Leadership Excellence Awards to healthcare service providers.

The First Lady of Oyo State, Mrs Tamunominini Makinde, presented the awards, assisted by the Chairman and CEO of ST.RACHEAL’S Pharma.

The awardees included the CEOs of Reddington Hospital, Lagos, Dr Adeyemi Onabowale; Mrs Bukky George, HealthPlus Pharmacy Nigeria

and Dr Franca Ikimalo of Prime Medical Consultants, Port Harcourt.

Adeosun thanked the awardees for partnering with ST.RACHEAL’S Pharma in raising the bar of healthcare services in Nigeria.

Earlier, the Deputy Governor of Rivers, Dr Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, had called on stakeholders and experts in different fields to collaborate

to address the nation’s health, infrastructure, food security and economic indices.

Banigo, who participated virtually, spoke on the anniversary theme: “ Improving Life Expectancy in Nigeria’’ and listed several factors

responsible for the short life span of most Nigerians.

According to her, they include social problems, infrastructure problems, poor and inadequate potable water supply, poor state of roads, poor

housing and rental challenges and other economic variable.

Also included are inequitable distribution of income and high level of unemployment.

“Other factors are stress — ranging from students’ schools fees, house rent, electricity bills, medical bills, generators and parts

repairs, powering and fueling, feeding the family, and clothing of families.

“Also is the huge numbers of demands, siblings demands, vigilance bills, work stress, police stress on the road, variable stress,

kidnapper’s fear, armed robbery fears, all adding to our low rate of life expectancy.”

She, however, recommended that for Nigeria to improve on its life expectancy, there was an urgent need for collaboration by

all sectors to improve the conditions.

She added that “government has a critical role to create a conducive environment for businesses to thrive and ensure the sustainability

of the ease of doing business in all sectors of the economy.

“It must address the numerous challenges breaking the health sector in terms of facility, equipment, manpower, and also curtailing preventable and avoidable diseases.

“Government needs to improve on budgetary allocations to the health sector and take measures to control population growth.

“The media is also very key to changing the narrative. The media must work toward bringing areas of concern into limelight and for public appraisal.

