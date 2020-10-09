Establishment of Mikano automobile plant will have positive multiplier effect on Nigeria’s socio-economic life, says Ekiti Speaker

By Idowu Gabriel

Ado-Ekiti, Oct. 9, 2020 The Speaker, Ekiti House of Assembly, Mr Funminiyi Afuye, says Mikano International Ltd’s establishment of an automobile assembly plant in Nigeria will have positive multiplier effect on the country’s socio-economic life.

Afuye spoke on Friday in Ado-Ekiti, when he was presented with a Sport Utility Vehicle by the company at the Assembly Complex.

He commended the chairman and management of the company for the marketing strategy adopted to promote the sales of their products.

The speaker appreciated Mikano for the good gesture granted to the House to test run the durability of its vehicle for 60 days.

He said that the company had demonstrated seriousness in doing business in Ekiti in particular, and Nigeria in general.

Afuye said that the establishment of Mikano’s assembly plant and service centre in the country would boost the nation’s economy, assuring the company that it would be patronised.

“I want to commend Mikano International Limited, especially its automobile section, for the initiative to establish a car plant in Nigeria.

“This gesture will have multiplier effect on income generation, employment, and businesses in Ekiti and Nigeria and this will boost the nation’s economy,” Afuye said.

In his address, the representative of the company, Mr Adedayo Ajisola, a Senior Marketing Supervisor, called for partnership between the legislature and the company.

Ajisola said that the vehicle manufactured and presented to House for test running was durable, affordable, environmental friendly and could stand the test of time.

He said that Ekiti and Nigerian people in general stand to benefit from the company through its programme.

