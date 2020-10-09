2021 budget’ll stimulate economy, protect Nigerians in diaspora — Rep

By EricJames Ochigbo/ Femi Ogunshola

Abuja, Oct. 8, 2020 The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Rep. Yakub Buba (APC-Adamawa) says the 2021 budget will stimulate the economy and ensure business development.

Buba said this while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s presentation of the 2021 budget estimates of N13.8 trillion to the National Assembly for passage on Thursday.

He said that the directive of the president to all Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to concentrate on existing projects, rather than starting new ones would ensure stability.

Buba said that the house would make sure that the January to December budget cycle was maintained by speedily and thoroughly considering the estimates laid by the president.

The lawmaker said the legislature would, during its oversight function, ensure that the MDAs implement the budget as passed by the National Assembly.

Buba said that the national assembly would ensure that the interest of Nigerians in diaspora was effectively captured in the budget.

He said that the Nigerian embassies would be better funded to ensure that Nigerians abroad get proper consular services.

“There is reform that has been approved by the President to ensure that our embassies all over the world are properly taken care of.

“Part of the reforms is to see that we operate smart missions so that consular services will be delivered to Nigerians appropriately.

“The issues of funding the embassies is something that during the budget procedure we will look at.

“We will make sure that our embassies, this time around, get adequate funding to make sure that Nigerians all over the world, who are responsible for the remittance of huge amount of money back to the country, their interests are being taken care of,” he said.

