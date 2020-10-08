President Buhari mourns Prof. Isa Dutse

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Oct. 7, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sadness over the death of Prof. Abdulhameed Isa Dutse, the former Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, describing him as a “colossus in the field of medicine”.

The president made his feelings known in a condolence message by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the demise of Isa Dutse has robbed Nigeria of one of its most outstanding physicians who dedicated themselves to the service of humanity.

He added that the nation lost Isa Dutse at a time his services are greatly needed by the country, saying that the deceased would be badly missed.

He said: “From the testimony of his colleagues and former students, Isa Dutse was indeed a doctor of remarkable distinction whose contributions to medicine, Nigeria and humanity at large are immeasurable.

“As a former Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, the late Professor Isa Dutse left behind untainted and distinguished record of service, which should be emulated by his colleagues.

“Let me use this opportunity to extend my condolences to the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, the Jigawa State Government and the Nigerian Medical Association over the death of this outstanding medical doctor.

”May Allah forgive his soul and reward his noble deeds with aljanna.”

Like this: Like Loading...