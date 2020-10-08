Orji Kalu hails Bamalli, new Emir of Zazzau

By Ikenna Uwadileke

Abuja, Oct. 7, 2020 The Chief Whip of the Senate, Sen. Orji Kalu has congratulated the new Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli.

Kalu, in a statement issued to journalists on Wednesday in Abuja, said the exemplary leadership qualities, cross-national experience and goodwill earned Bamalli the position of the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

While urging the newly appointed monarch to sustain the good works of his predecessor, Kalu urged all sons and daughters of Zazzau Emirate and Kaduna State to rally support for the new emir.

The former governor also congratulated the governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai and the people of Kaduna State for appointing Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau.

Kalu called on members of the four ruling houses of Zazzau Emirate Council to accept the choice of Bamalli in good faith.

He said, “following the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau, by Kaduna State government, I congratulate the good people of Zazzau Emirate Council and Kaduna State at large over this historic feat.

“The new emir has over the years demonstrated professionalism, patriotism, selflessness and humility in all his endeavours.

“I have no doubt in his capacity to steer the affairs of the Zazzau Emirate Council.

“Alhaji Bamalli will bring to bear his experience in the private and public sectors, to drive development in Zaria and other parts of Kaduna State.

“The choice of the new Emir is commendable,’’ Kalu said.

He wished the newly appointed monarch long life on the throne and urged the people of Kaduna State to sustain their support for the new emir for the sake of peace and unity.

Like this: Like Loading...