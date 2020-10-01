Senate President urges Plateau CP to provide security for traditional rulers

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, Sept. 30, 2020 Senate President Ahmad Lawan has urged the Commissioner of Police in the Plateau to provide security for traditional rulers in the state and to ensure the safety of all the residents.

This followed order 43 raised by Sen. Istifanus Gyang, (PDP-Plateau) has describing as disturbing the assassination of the District Head of Foron, Bulus Jang.

According to him, the latest assassination of the traditional ruler in Plateau North Senatorial district made it ten of those that have been murdered, lamenting that peace was gradually eluding his constituents.

”I bring to your notice (the Senate) the assassination of a traditional ruler in my constituency.

“It is indeed with a heavy heart that I’m notifying the Senate of acts of serial killings and targeted assassinations of traditional rulers in Plateau, my constituency Plateau North in particular.

“The latest is the killing of the Gwom Re of Foron that is the District Head of Foron, His Royal Highness Da Bulus Chuwang Jang, who was assassinated at his on Sept. 22.

“This trend is quite disturbing because not less than 10 other traditional rulers have unfortunately suffered death through the same circumstances.’’

The senator called for the tightening of security around traditional rulers in the country.

“I Call on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the Commissioner of Police in Plateau to provide security to our traditional rulers in their palaces so that they will be secured and increasing threats to their safety be averted.

“It is also unfortunate that just last week, five of our youths who were resting were brutally assassinated in K-Vom, Jos South Local Government Area; all of these developments are providing increasing insecurity in my constituency.

“That Plateau, and particularly, my constituency that has witnessed return of peace is suddenly again been visited with these ugly attacks.

“It is common knowledge that the attackers are suspected to be killer herdsmen and this is very disturbing in a nation where we are supposed to be our brother’s keepers, a nation that we need to have a common destiny.

‘`But Plateau needs urgent attention security wise,’’ Gyang said.

Lawan condoled with the Government and people of Plateau over the incident.

“The security agents should provide sufficient security around of course, the traditional rulers, but provide security for everybody.

“The situation requires we that we continue to work together with the executive arm of government until we find enduring solutions to the security challenges that this country face,’’ he said.

