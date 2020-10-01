Nigeria at 60: Prioritise citizens’ welfare – Okei-Odumakin tells govts

By Oluwatope Lawanson

Lagos, Sept. 30, 2020 As Nigeria celebrates 60 years of independence, rights campaigner, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, has called on all tiers of government to prioritise the citizens’ welfare.

Okei-Odumakin, President, Women Arise, also urged the Federal Government to rebuild Nigerians’ hope for a better future.

She gave the advice in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

She also advised the citizens to collectively chart a way forward for themselves as a people.

“The Centre for Change and Women Arise Initiative, felicitate with Nigerians on another milestone anniversary of the independence of our dear country, Nigeria.

“It is a milestone because the nation has attained 60 years of independence from colonial rule.

“However, beyond the celebration, the groups see the day as another avenue for us as Nigerians to reflect on where we are as a nation, so as to collectively chart a way forward for ourselves as a people,” she said.

Okei-Odumakin called for more efforts to tackle corruption, social crises and economic dilapidation.

She also urged intensified efforts at promoting patriotism, integrity and honesty.

“Nigeria is the only country that we can call ours, there is no other place to call home.

“Therefore, the time has come for us as Nigerians to re-build our country because every problem, no matter how difficult, has a life span,” Okei-Odumakin said.

She called for end to all forms of violence against women, urging the Federal Government to rescue the remaining abducted Chibok and Dapchi schoolgirls and others in any form of captivity.

Like this: Like Loading...