Nigeria @ 60: Orphanage urges FG, NGOs, to build skill acquisition centres in communities

By Aderogba George

New Karu (Nasarawa State), Sept. 30, 2020 The Fatherless and Motherless Children Aid Organisation (FACADO) has urged the Federal Government and NGOs at different levels to assist in building skill acquisition centres in rural areas of the country.

The Managing Director of the organisation, Mrs Ngozi-Anih George, said this on Thursday during the Nigeria@60 celebration for children in the orphanage at New Karu, Nasarawa State.

She said that skill acquisition was essential to economically empower the less privileged in order for them to reach enviable heights in the society.

According to her, Nigeria will thrive better in an atmosphere where the less privileged are continuously and consciously guided toward achievable healthy goals.

She added that “Nigeria is celebrating her diamond jubilee @60, and at this age, the country should be strong enough to cater for the underprivileged in the country.

“We have to note that no society can fully move forward ignoring the underprivileged like orphans and vulnerable children, these are the leaders of tomorrow and we must invest in them.

“To this end, all hands must be on deck to put premium on the interest and wellbeing of the vulnerable members of the society.”

George then requested for shelter, medical, education, nutritional support to alleviate the sufferings of orphans and widows, especially those at FACADO orphanage.

She also pleaded with the government to ensure the provision of adequate security in the country, noting that the rate of kidnapping had been on the high side in recent times.

Pastor Wale Oludaye who was at the event, called on Nigerian leaders to do everything possible to take the country to the golden land where it ought to be.

Oludaye expressed optimism that with the collaboration of all leaders in the country, Nigeria would achieve an enviable height among the comity of nations.

Master Timothy David, one of the orphans in the home, who expressed his happiness about Nigeria @60, urged the government to provide free education for orphans.

