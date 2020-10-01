Anambra gets task force on illegal petrol business

By Chimezie Anaso

Awka, Sept. 30, 2020 The Anambra Government has set up a 58-member task force to checkmate the alleged illegal activities of petroleum marketers in the state.

Inaugurating the task force on Wednesday in Awka, Mrs Patricia Igwebuike, the Special Adviser to Gov. Willie Obiano on Oil and Gas and Legal Matters, said the group would relocate filling stations situated in densely populated areas of the major towns to better locations.

Igwebuike also said that the task force would ensure that all levies accruable to the government were paid into designated bank accounts.

She said that the group would ensure that the petroleum dealers met the operational standards and guarantee the safety of the people of the state.

Igwebuike warned members of the task force not to turn themselves into terrors to marketers but to work with them to achieve government’s objective.

She said the Anambra Procurement Pricing, Regulation and Distribution Committee would ensure that there would be no selling of petroleum products in unlicensed locations and facilities with revoked licences.

“You will also monitor and stop the installation of illegal taps siphoning, selIing, or trans-spiriting and ensure that filling stations do not engage in illegal price hikes, adulteration, hoarding and other malpractices.

“The committee should stop the siting cooking gas plants in residential areas.

“Ensure that payment of petroleum levies by marketers is paid into the designated State IGR Accounts and inspect the filling stations to ensure regulatory compliance,” she said.

Igwebuike said that Chief Christopher Okonkwo would head the group, while Chief Hyacinth Ezebuilo, Mr Lawrence Ameke and Mr Magnus Eziokwu would be in charge of Anambra North, Anambra Central and Anambra South senatorial districts, respectively.

In a speech, Okonkwo assured that the committee would discharge its assignment diligently.

He thanked the governor for setting up the task force and finding them worthy to serve as members.

“We will serve with sincerity of purpose, we shall not threaten members of the public, we shall not take undue advantage of anybody.

“On behalf of my members, I want to thank the governor and promise that we shall deliver on our mandate,” he said.

