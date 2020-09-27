UPDATED: 30 Killed, Many Injured as Boko Haram Islamists attack Nigeria’s Borno state Governor’s Convoy

Scores injured and 30 people mostly security agents killed as armored Boko Haram fighters attack convoy of Borno State governor, Babagana Zulum, Naija247news reports

Two sources told AFP on Saturday that the number of fatalities from the attack on Friday had doubled as more bodies were found.

The victims include 12 policemen, five soldiers, four members of a government-backed militia and nine civilians.

Friday’s attack which is the second on the governor’s convoy in less than two months, happened along the Baga Highway in the Northern part of the state when the party was heading to Baga town ahead of government’s planned return of internally displaced persons from Maiduguri.