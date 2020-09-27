School resumption: Expert advocates provision of clean water to check spread of infections

By Maureen Ojinaka

Enugu, Sept 26, 2020 A medical laboratory scientist in Enugu, Mrs Adora Anosike, has advised private and public school owners to ensure the provision of clean

water to check the spread of infectious diseases among the children.

Anosike gave the advice in an interview with journalists in Enugu on Saturday.

She said the advice became necessary as schools in Enugu state reopen for academic activities on Monday, after many months of closure due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

The laboratory scientist opined that the provision of clean potable water on school premises would help the children to stay healthy.

She said: “A disease, such as cholera, is a serious bacterial infection that usually causes severe diarrhea and dehydration and usually spread through contaminated water.

“No one can live without water; but to be healthy, people need enough water to remain alive.

“Access to safe water is a basic requirement for healthy living and since contaminated water is the usual source of cholera infection, there is need for management of schools to provide clean water in the school environment.

“The source of water must be of good quality and water must be available regularly and in sufficient quantity for everyone,” Anosike said.