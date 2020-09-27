COAS inspects ongoing projects in Army Super Camp, Ngamdu

By Ahmed Abba

Ngamdu (Borno), Sept. 26, 2020 In continuation of his operational tour of the North-East, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, on Saturday visited the Nigerian Army Super Camp, Ngamdu in Borno, to ascertain the progress of various ongoing projects.

The inspection was also to assess the overall readiness of the camp which would boost operational efficiency of the troops.

The projects inspected included roads, junior and senior officers mess, clinic, canteen, among others.

Naija247news, reports that the Chief of Army Staff also visited troops in the camp to boost their morale as part of concerted efforts to end insurgency in that part of the country.