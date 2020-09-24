HP, AUC sign MoU to foster entrepreneurial skills in Africa

By Funmilola Gboteku

Lagos, Sept. 23, 2020 HP Inc, American multinational information technology company, on Wednesday said it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with African Union Commission (AUC) to foster entrepreneurial learning in Africa.

HP, in a statement, said the aim of the MoU was to further cement the collaboration in building entrepreneurial skills across the continent and leverage HP Foundation’s Learning Initiative for Entrepreneurs (HP LIFE).

According to the statement, HP LIFE provides people in the region with access to 32 free, online courses in seven languages to build key business competencies as set out in the Agenda 2063.

Agenda 2063 is Africa’s blueprint and master plan for transforming Africa into the global powerhouse of the future.

“HP Inc. and the AUC have agreed to exchange information and material on enhancing quality education for learners and entrepreneurs in Africa.

“We have also agreed to organise symposiums and conferences on education and skills development initiatives by leveraging on the online platform HP LIFE,” its said.

The platform aims to enroll a million users between 2016 and 2025 as part of HP’s commitment to enable better learning outcomes for 100 million people globally by 2025.

According to the statement, the aim of the MoU was to ensure closer collaboration and exchange of information between the parties, in a manner that creates synergies in Youth Skills Development, Academic Exchanges, and Research in Africa.

Commenting, Issam Essadiqi, Interim Managing Director, HP Africa said: “HP is driving access to quality education globally to enable anyone and everyone to build skills to compete in the digital economy.

Essadiqi said that making education more accessible and effective helps people get better jobs, launch small businesses, create opportunities for their families and communities.

” HP believes technology can be the great equaliser in education and is using it to enable students to get access to quality education in the classroom and beyond,” Essadiqi said.

The AU Commissioner for Human Resource, Science and Technology, Prof. Sarah Agbor, said: “The partnership with HP will accelerate our education response to COVID-19 and beyond to ensure accessible and continued learning for African youth.

“The African Union’s education agenda, which has a focus on digital learning, is well complemented by the opportunities that the work with HP will bring about for African youth.

“In line with prioritizing distance learning, the partnership will support individuals and institutions of learning to provide the requisite expertise and opportunities, “Agbor said.

Naija247news reports that HP LIFE was first offered through hundreds of local training centres in countries such as Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, and Kenya, to help people learn the skills to start or grow a business or improve their employment prospects.

In 2012, HP LIFE expanded to an online platform. Since 2016, over 116,000 men and women across Africa have already received HP LIFE training.