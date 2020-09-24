Gov. Sule approves N300m for payment of gratuities in Nasarawa

By Oboh Linus

Lafia, Sept. 23, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has approved N300 million as part payment of gratuities to 600 State and Local Government retirees in the state.

Mr Abdullahi Osaze, Director General of Nasarawa State Pension Bureau disclosed this while addressing the beneficiaries on Wednesday in Lafia.

He said that the governor gave the approval because of his interest thin ofthe welbeing of retirees and respect for the elders, in spite of the dwindling economy occasioned by the COVID -19 pandemic.

Osaze said that the present administration under the leadership of governor Sule was committed to making pensioners and retirees comfortable by paying their benefits promptly.

“We are starting with the payment of 600 retirees drawn from the three Senatorial Districts of the state, this exercise includes both the state and local government retirees,” he said.

“We are hopeful that as we have started paying gratuities to retirees in the state, we won’t stop until we are able to pay everyone,” he said.

He appealed to the pensioners in the state to maintain calm and support the efforts of the government as it was determined to prioritise their welfare.

Mr Emmanuel Alidzi, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Finance, said that the government would sustain the payment of pensioners and retiree’s benefits if the resources were available.

“Government is doing everything possible to ensure that pensioners in the state are comfortable, we are beginning with Keffi zone today (Wednesday).

“Thursday will be the turn of Akwanga zone. We are doing it in phases in line with the COVID – 19 guideline until all of you receive your cheque,” he said.

Earlier, Musa Obakpa, Chairman Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Nasarawa State Chapter, advised the beneficiaries to be weary of fraudsters parading to help but whose original aims were to swindle people.

“Do not give your cheques to anyone to help you withdraw your money or anyone who approaches you here in the Pension Bureau to give him or her money,” he said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abubakar Suleiman and Abdullahi Amore, expressed joy and appreciation to the governor for the payment.(