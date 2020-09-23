Suspect wanted by FBI for $6m scam surrenders to EFCC — Official

By Desmond Ejibas 08036694557

Port Harcourt, Sept. 22, 2020 (NAN) The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is now in custody of Felix Okpoh, who was declared wanted by the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) over alleged fraud.

Okpoh is wanted by FBI for alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that allegedly defrauded more than 70 different businesses in the United States of six million dollars (N2.79 billion).

A spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, that Okpoh turned himself in to the anti-graft agency on Sept. 18.

“Okpoh, alongside Richard Uzuh, Alex Ogunshakin, Abiola Kayode and Nnamdi Benson were declared wanted by the FBI sometime in 2019.

“They allegedly defrauded over 70 businesses in the United States, of over six million dollars,” he said.

Uwujaren said that Okpoh allegedly provided over 40 bank accounts and conspired with others to receive fraudulent wire transfers from their victims totaling over one million US dollars.

“Okpoh was, on Aug. 21, 2019, indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“He turned himself in to EFCC Lagos Zonal Office in the company of his parents on Sept. 18, 2020,” he stated.