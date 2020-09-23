Progressive Governors’ Forum felicitates with Okorocha at 58, Sen.Tinubu at 60

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2020 The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) has described Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former governor of Imo state, as a man with vision and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

The forum said this in a statement signed by its Chairman, Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi on Tuesday in Abuja, to felicitate with Okorocha on his 58th birthday.

The forum also commended the leadership quality of Okorocha, who now represents Orlu Senatorial Zone of Imo state in the Senate.

“We wish to acknowledge and commend your leadership, vision and commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria.

“We celebrate this special occasion with you and your entire family,” the statement read.

The statement acknowledged Okorocha’s contributions to the forum as one of its founding members between November 2013 and May 2019.

It also recognised Okoracha’s insightful and resolute inputs to the processes of legislation at the Senate.

The forum in another statement, congratulated Sen. Oluremi Tinubu on her 60th birthday, saying that she represents a unifying and rallying point for all in the Senate.

“We celebrate with her, our leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and her entire family on this special occasion.

“We acknowledge her contributions to our democratic struggles through her insightful inputs to the processes of party formation and party building as well as within the Senate Chamber.

“Congratulations and happy 60th birthday to Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, the Jagaban of Bogu Kingdom, we rejoice with you and wish you a happy birthday,”it said.