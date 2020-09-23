Nasarawa speaker inaugurates Ad-hoc committee to investigate Gov. Sule’s aide

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Lafia, Sept. 23 2020 The Speaker, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has inaugurated an Ad-hoc committee constituted by the House to investigate the activities of the Senior Special Assistant(SSA) to Gov. Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Stanley Buba.

Abdullahi, while inaugurating the comittee at the assembly’s complex in Lafia on Wednesday, urged members of the body to justify the confidence reposed in them and come out with a true and reflective report.

He said that the Legislature was not out to witch hunt any government official but to ensure that the right thing was done.

“You will recall that the House constituted a committee after the appearance of the SSA on Dev. Control to the Governor, Stanley Buba, and members were not satisfied with his answers.

“I have tremendous confidence in the committee, and I want to made it clear that we don’t intend to intimidate, harass or embarrass any government official but to sanitise the system, to ensure that the right thing is done in accordance with the law

“It is my hope that the committee will do justice to the matter and come up with a good, reflective and satisfied report,” he said

Responding, Mr David Maiyaki, the Chairman of the committee lauded the speaker for the confidence reposed in them and promised to do their best to come out with the best report.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Sept. 10, the House suspended the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Abdullahi Sule on Development Control, Stanley Buba.

Speaker of the House, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, announced his suspension after the SSA appeared before the House proceedings in Lafia.

He said the appearance of the SSA, Buba followed the House resolution of Monday, Sept.7, 2020 for the SSA to give some clarifications on the activities of the board in the state.

The speaker gave the committee three months to submit its report to the House.

The six-member investigative committee includes: David Maiyaki (PDP- Karu/Gitata), chairman, Mohammed Okpoku ( APC- Udege/Loko), deputy chairman, Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC-Awe south), Daniel Ogazi (APC-Kokona East)

Others are, Abdullahi Angibi (APC Lafia central)and Mohammed Bello Isa (APC- Uke/Karshi) as members, while the secretary of the committee is the deputy clerk to the House, Ibrahim Musa.