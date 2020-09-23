Lagos govt to train medical records personnel for effective service delivery

By Florence Onuegbu

Lagos, Sept. 22, 2020 The Lagos State Records and Archives Bureau (LASRAB) says it will on Wednesday begin a two-day specialised training for medical records officials in the state to ensure effective service delivery.

The Director General, LASRAB, Mrs Bilikiss Adebiyi-Abiola, said that the training, which was the second in the series, would have the theme: “Designing the Records and Archives for Efficient and Effective Service Delivery”.

Adebiyi-Abiola said in a statement on Tursday that the specialised training would be for archivists and registry officers across MDAs in Lagos State.

She said that the participants were drawn from registry departments in the General Hospitals and other public health facilities across the state.

According to her, the essence of training this category of officers is to expose them to global best practices in information management and innovative storage of medical records of patients and clients.

She said that medical record keeping was an integral part of caregiving and such a delicate responsibility should be treated with the deserved expertise and innovation.

”Quality medical record-keeping enhances a safe and effective health care delivery.

”The training is in conformity with the present administration’s T.H.E.M.E.S Agenda in the area of Health for the overall wellbeing of the people in Lagos State.

”However, due to the prevalent COVID-19 pandemic situation, the training will hold virtually via the Zoom platform,” Adebiyi-Abiola said.

She said that erudite scholars and professionals in the field of records and archives management would be on hand as facilitators.

According to her, the erudite scholars and professionals would treat diverse modules that cover all aspects of the theme for a robust knowledge sharing, in order to promote efficient service delivery for the benefit of all Lagosians.

A similar edition of the training, the first in the series, took place in March 2020 with participants from selected ministries, departments and agencies in Lagos State for enhanced service delivery across the state.