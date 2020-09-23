Kano Govt trains stakeholders on Basic Healthcare Provision Fund

By Aisha Ahmed

Kano, Sept. 22, 2020 Kano State Government says it has begun orientation exercise for stakeholders on Basic Healthcare Provision Fund Initiative (BHCPF) in the state.

BHCPF was established under Section 11 of the National Health Act, as principal funding vehicle for healthcare services in the country.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Tsanyawa, stated this at the inauguration of the orientation exercise on Tuesday in Kano.

Tsanyawa said that the implementation of the BHCPF fund would improve access to quality healthcare services in the state.

He said: “The Fund will make positive impact and strengthen the health system, thus improving health indices especially on maternal morbidity and mortality rates.”

According to him, the BHCPF will be implemented in the three gateways including the Primary Healthcare Management Board, State Contributory Health Management Agency and the State Emergency Medical Treatment committee.

While commending the National Healthcare Act 2014, Tsanyawa lauded Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje for ensuring adequate funding towards improving healthcare system in the state.

The Commissioner further commended the development organisations for their interventions designed to reinvigorate healthcare service delivery in the state.