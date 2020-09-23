Gov. Ganduje inaugurates NYSC governing board

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Kano, Sept. 22, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has inaugurated the state Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Speaking at the inaguration on Tuesday in Kano, Gov. Ganduje emphasized his administration’s determination to enthrone appropriate governance and oversight structure for agencies of government.

He also said that the inaguration of the board was borne out of concern to rightly position the agency to deliver much needed services.

The governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Usman Alhaji, charged them to be dedicated to duty and to formulate policies that would move the scheme forward.

“Your appointments into the board should be seen as a clarion call to duty and an invitation to selfless service ,” he added.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of other board members, the Chairman, state NYSC Governing Board, Prof Abdu Salihi, promised to uphold the confidence reposed on them.

In her remark, the state cordinator of NYSC, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad, said that the appointment was a clear manifestation of the government’s commitment towards revitalizing youths development and promoting the scheme.

“I wish to place on record that, the NYSC founding decument places high premium on governing board as an overseer of the scheme’s activities.

“The revival of the board is also a landmark achievement in the history of the scheme in Kano. I want to thank Gov. Ganduje for his progressive intent to revive the agency,” she explained.

Muhammad assured the board of her support and cooperation towards archiving set goals of the scheme in general.

Members of the board are; Prof. Abdu Salihi, chairman, Aisha Tata Muhammad, Secretary, Musa Bichi, ACP Uzairu Abdullahi, Major Abdulrazak Abubakar, Nasiru Ahmad, Ibrahim Yakasai, repsentative of ministries of Agriculture and Local government and Cheiftancy Affairs.