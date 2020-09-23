Flood: NASG distributes relief materials to victims in 45 communities

By Sunday John

Lafia, Sept. 22, 2020. The Nasarawa State Government has distributed food stuff and other relief materials to 45 communities ravaged by flood in Awe and Nasarawa Local Government Areas of the state.

Mr Zakari Allumaga, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency, (NASEMA), disclosed this while monitoring the distribution of the items on Tuesday in Lafia.

Allumaga said the gesture was in compliance with Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s directive for immediate distribution of relief materials to the hapless victims.

He said that items given to the flood victims were mainly grains and non-food items such as building materials, children clothing, cooking utensils, mats, among others.

The NASEMA Executive Secretary said that no fewer than 700 homes were submerged in Ara, Udenyi Magaji, Ugya and Gude and Nasarawa towns in Nasarawa Local Government.

Also hit by the flood are Ribi and Gidan Soja villages in Awe Local government Area,” he added.

According to him, the state government is working with traditional and community leaders to stop the sale of land located near the rivers.

He said that the agency had set up committees to check cases of diversion and other sharp practices.

“Anyone caught diverting items meant for the displaced persons will be dealt with, no matter how highly place the person may be,” he warned.