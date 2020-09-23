Edo: Ogbeh advises Obaseki to run an all-inclusive govt

By Ginika Okoye

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2020 Chief Audu Ogbeh, a Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has advised the re-elected Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo to run an all-inclusive government.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, he congratulated Obaseki, urging him to involve the opposition in his government to re-unite the state.

Ogbeh who is one of the founding members of APC, called on the governor to work hard for the people of Edo and Nigeria especially in the area of growing the economy.

“I knew Obaseki was going to win because people have accepted him and he has done well in the state.

“Now, I just want to congratulate him, wish him well and ask him to work hard for the people of Edo State and Nigeria especially in the area of growing the economy.

“Every government must know that when there is this kind of situation, it is the government that should lead the people into economic growth.

“Government must lead the people into economic growth and revival; individuals do not have much capacity especially in creating the rural industries, bringing the youths and women into productive activities.

“We wish him well and ask him to bring everybody along including the opposition so that Edo can be re-united,’’ he said.

Obaseki polled 307, 955 votes to defeat his closest APC contender, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu who polled 223,619 votes.