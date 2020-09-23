CYMS, Tonto Dikeh hail Rochas at 58 Birthday

By Funmilayo Adeyemi

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2020

The Committee of Youth on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) led by its Director General, Mr Obinna Nwaka has hailed Senator Rochas Okorocha on his 58th Birthday anniversary.

The organisation made this know in a statement and video released by Tonto Dikeh, the organisation’s Director, Socials and Empowerment and made available to journalists on Tuesday shortly after their meeting with the management of Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC) in Abuja.

The actress and former singer described the Imo State former Governor as a leader per excellence, a philanthropist, giver of free education in Africa and father of fatherless.

Dikeh wished him success and blessings in all ramifications of his life.

She urged Nigerians to emulate his humanitarian gestures, which was in line with the programmes and activities of the organisation apart from promoting youth inclusion, policies and programmes of the government.