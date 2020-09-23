COVID-19: We’ve flattened the curve, says Gov. Ganduje

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2020 Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje says Kano State has flattened the curve of the spread of COVID-19 following the N5billion intervention fund made available to it by the Federal Government.

Ganduje made this known to State House correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja on Tuesday.

He stated that he was in the Presidential Villa to thank President Buhari over the federal government assistance of the five billion naira to tackle the pandemic.

He further explained that the massive testing which yielded negative results was confirmation that the curve has been flattened in Kano.

He said: “On COVID-19, I came to thank the President for assisting Kano State with N5 billion to fight the pandemic. That has assisted the state. We have opened five testing centres which are functional, the curve is now flattened.

“We carried out testing maximally but at the same time the positivity ratio is very low. So, it (COVID-19) is dying down almost on a daily basis. So, I came to thank the President for that assistance.”

The governor said he updated the President on the security situation in the state, especially the millitary training facility provided by the state government at the Falgore Forest at the cost of over N500 million.

“We are providing infrastructure for military training in the Falgore Forest in order to prevent the bandits from colonising that particular environment.

“The infrastructure will include auditorium, houses, dining hall, kitchen, shooting range and many other amenities to enable the military train continuously,’’ he added.

Ganduje announced that his administration had embarked on the construction of a Ruga settlement in the forest, as well as a dam, to halt the movement of the nomadic Fulani from one place to the other.

“A modern system of animal husbandry will also be in place at the forest, for which 75 sons and daughters of Fulani herdsmen have been trained in Turkey for artificial insemination.

“Once the Ruga is completed, they will be settled there and then modern animal husbandry will be practiced,” he said.

Ganduje added that he also updated the President on the blasphemy case in Kano.

He explained that the house of the father of the accused was burnt by locals but the boy was secured, charged to court and sentenced to death.

“The boy can appeal the judgement and he has since done so,” he said.