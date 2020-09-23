Court dismisses suit against Zamfara govt over dissolution of LG Chairmen

By Ishaq Zaki

Gusau, Sept.23, 2020 A High Court in Gusau on Wednesday dismissed a suit filed by local government council Chairmen challenging their dissolution.

Naija247news reports that the council Chairmen were dissolved by the state government on June 4, 2020.

They filed the suit challenging that as duly elected officials, their tenure had not expired.

Those council chairmen that filed the case challenging their removal include Bakura Local Government, Alhaji Dandare Dakko, Gummi Local Government, Alhaji Sanusi Sarkin-Aski, Shinkafi Local Government Alhaji Sani Galadi, Gusau Local

Delivering judgment, Justice Bello Shinkafi, held:”one does not need magnifying glasses to understand the multiplicity of action in the various suits filed at different courts of the same jurisdiction.

“Filing two cases of the same fact at the court of the same jurisdiction was an abuse of court process, therefore dismissed the case.

“Filing multiple suits is a violation of court proceedings as such, the case is hereby dismissed”.

He held that the court will not rely on speculation to make a judgment, stressed that after both plaintiffs and defendants were heard, and argued extensively, based on relevant sections of the law, he dismissed the suit filed by plaintiff

Reacting to the judgment, the counsel to the defendants and the Director of Litigation, Zamfara Ministry of Justice, Surajo Abdullahi described the ruling as a victory to the rule of law.

He said the judgment will serve as a deterrent to counsel to avoid entering same suits in different courts at same time.

In his reaction the counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr Surajo Garba, said he was satisfied with the decision of the court.