Buhari consoles with Borno on loss of two Emirs

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, Sept. 22, 2020 President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of two Borno Emirs – the Shehu of Bama, Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi and the Emir of Biu Mai Umar Mustapha Aliyu in a rapid succession as a “rare double tragedy,” and a painful loss to the people of Nigeria.

In separate letters of condolence delivered to Gov. Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Shehu Abubakar Ibn-Umar Garbai El-Kanemi by a government delegation led by Malam Adamu Adamu, the Minister of Education, President Buhari said “such a rare tragedy is especially painful for the people of Borno and Nigeria at large.”

In the letters, according to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari said, “their contributions to keeping the peace and stability in their respective Emirates, especially in the wake of recent years of violence and disturbances caused by Boko Haram have been appreciated by the government and people of Nigeria.

“Their exemplary leadership in the face of adversity is worthy of emulation by their successors.”

The leader of the delegation commended Zulum for doing so much in the face of personal danger to make peace and safety of his people his number one agenda.

In his remarks, the governor urged the delegation to convey the gratitude and appreciation of the government and people of Borno to President Buhari for his love, respect and caring attitude towards the state and its people.

Members of the delegation included two ministers of state, Mustapha Shehuri, Agriculture and Rural Development and Abubakar Aliyu, Works and Housing as well as Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity