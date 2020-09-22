Sunshine Stars unveil Ogunbote as new Technical Adviser

By Segun Giwa

Akure, Sept. 22, 2020 The Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA), managers of Sunshine Stars Football Club of Akure, on Tuesday unveiled Gbenga Ogunbote as the club’s new Technical Adviser.

Tajudeen Akinyemi, Chairman of ODSFA, while unveiling him in Akure said Ogunbote’s choice was arrived at after considering his vast experience from managing several clubs in the country.

He said the target set for the coach was to return the club to playing in continental competitions like he did during his first spell with them.

Naija247news reports that Ogunbote had worked with Sunshine Stars as assistant coach to the late Solomon Ogbeide before becoming Head Coach from 2011 to 2012.

“We have been trying to get him for some seasons ago now, even before I was appointed. But luckily for us, we now have him here,” Akinyemi said.

After his unveiling,Gbenga Ogunbote thanked all those who prevailed on him to return to the team.

Ogunbote said he would need all the necessary support like he got during his first spell to ensure all the spelt-out goals were achieved.

“When we were here during my first spell, Sunshine Stars were ranked third best in Africa. But the reverse is the case now. We can make it back.

“But all hands must be on deck. We (coaches) can’t do it alone.

“The management must make funds available at all times, (and) it is the duty of coaches to ensure that they encourage the management to do more. For it to end in praise, we must do our bit.

“During the first period I was around, it would not have been a beautiful one if not for the support I was given. God has used me to earn six tickets to play on the continent across various clubs in the last eight years.

“The question we must ask is what we had done then that is not being done now. We must review all.

“The secret to failure is to want to please everybody. It is not just about stepping on toes at times, you have to cut some to be successful,” he said.

Speaking also, the Chairman of Ondo State Football Association, Dele Ajayi, urged the club management and the Technical Adviser to see the Football Association (FA) as partners in progress.

NAN reports that Ogunbote has worked at Enyimba International, Rangers International, Shooting Stars, Kwara United, Gateway United, Giwa FC and Sharks FC