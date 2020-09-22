Post COVID-19 lockdown: Artist seeks authorities’ assistance for practitioners to return to business

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Lagos, Sept. 22, 2020 Isioma Williams, the Founder/Director of DrumView Concept (an art academy for youths) has solicited the assistance of authorities to restore practitioners in the entertainment industry to business after the lockdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

Williams, who made the appeal in an interview with journalists on Tuesday, said that the lockdown interrupted activities meant to promote the sector and lives of its practitioners.

“Those of us that are self-employed and are making significant contributions toward development in the art industry and among the teeming youth need prompt attention to revive our dying businesses.

“We are soliciting help from all levels of government: federal, state and local. They should be magnanimous and be very considerate by providing financial support, particularly, during this period.

“It is rather unfortunate considering the unpleasant situation of things and it is as a result of the months-lockdown which had denied us opportunities of executing our programmes and still affecting our businesses,” he said.

The art consultant also added that there was the need for the government to consider reactivating events as part of efforts to get the society back to life.

According to him, necessary safety apparatus in public places should be equally put in place to create healthy environments for practitioners in the arts businesses to resume after the long break.

“Those that are in the business and those patronising the business are tired and anxious to be up-and-doing, but the government has to put things in order.

“We artists have parents, children, siblings and friends that we care for too; also we pay rents, pay school fees, commune like every other sector even though we don’t earn monthly and regular incomes.’’

He emphasised that arts’ endowment from both the government and concerned corporate bodies would come-in-handy.

He said that the pandemic had really crippled the arts industry which was engaging the youth before the outbreak of COVID-19 .