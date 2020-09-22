Plateau speaker celebrates Prof. Tyoden @ 70

By Peter Amine

Jos, Sept. 22, 2020 The Speaker, Plateau House of Assembly, Mr Abok Ayuba, has felicitated with the Deputy Governor of the state,Prof. Sonni Tyoden, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

Ayuba in a birthday message through his Press Secretary, Mr Bulus Atang, described Tyoden as an elder statesman who had carved a niche for himself.

He said that the deputy governor’s monumental contributions to the overall growth and development of Plateau, Nigeria and the world, were commendable.

“The achievement and impact in the critical sectors where he served as a technocrat, democrat and community leader are impressive, remarkable and commendable.

The speaker said it was a cheering news to see an outstanding achiever celebrating yet another fruitful year on earth.

He noted that Tyoden’s attributes of hard work, patriotism, commitment, simplicity and loyalty, endeared him to the people.

“Plateau is happy to have a deputy governor of Prof. Tyoden’s calibre in view of his track records in the academia and other spheres of life.

“We pray that God in his infinite mercy shall continue to grant him good health to live long for the benefit of humanity,” he said.